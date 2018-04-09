Friendships Build From Quilting Guild

Posted 9/04/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Although she learned to sew as a child, Kay Oldenburger of Napoleon never thought she would be able to quilt. “I thought it was much too difficult, but it isn’t. There are a lot of tools to help,” she said.

Oldenburger became part of the Wishek Quilting Guild 22 years ago, when the group was formed. “It’s fun and relaxing. They have become my best friends. “We laugh together, even cry together,” she said of the guild members.

When the group gets together each month from September through May at the Wishek School, they have a meeting, lunch and some type of class/project.

They’ve learned new quilting patterns, new techniques such as . . .

