Former MLB Player Hunts In Napoleon

Posted 10/30/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Although some call Napoleon home, others think of it more as a retreat - a getaway.

Recently, Napoleon was a hunting retreat for Joe and Judy Gallagher’s nephew, Daniel Costamanga and Jack Hannahan, both of the Twin Cities area.

Hannahan used to be a Major League Baseball player who met Joe through a high school baseball coach and Daniel through work. After Gallagher “talked highly” of Napoleon a “window opened up,” and Hannahan jumped at the chance to head west to the small town.

“It’s a retreat. It’s a very warm and inviting community to come to and we like the fellowship outside our normal lives,” said Daniel, who has made multiple trips to Napoleon.

“We are looking for a peaceful time, guy time, to recharge our batteries,” added. . .

