First UCC Church Will Have Last Service May 5

Posted 4/23/19 (Tue)

After providing a faith service for over 100 years, the last church service at First United Church of Christ in Gackle will be held on Sunday, May 5.

According to a release from parishioner Brenda Krause, Gackle, the church will be closing its doors after over 113 years of Christian service to its members and the community.

The final worship service will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Gackle church. All are invited to join in worship to celebrate the Christian life of service which the church has provided to its members and the community. Former pastors and friends. . .

