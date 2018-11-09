Fire Dept. Responds To Del’s Super Valu

Posted 9/11/18 (Tue)

The Napoleon Fire Dept. was summoned to Del’s Super Valu on Main Ave. in Napoleon on Fri., Sept. 7.

Store owner Mike Mann said on Monday, Sept. 10 that around 1:30 p.m. on Friday employees at the local grocery store could smell smoke within the store. “It smelled electrical or like something was hot,” said Mann.

After a couple fire fighters and an electrician scoured the building for a couple hours looking for a source of fire, none could be found and it appeared the smell had subsided. Later that evening, around 7:00 p.m., and with the store still open, smoke became eminent and the smell became stronger, so the fire department and electrician were summoned once again and the source of the fire was located above the false ceiling of the building near the back office in an electrical junction box.

The blow-in insulation surrounding the electrical box had smoldered and wood was charred. After locating the source an electrical disconnect was made, insulation, which was smoldering, was removed from the building and discarded. Mann said no water was used to extinguish the fire, just a fire extinguisher and the fire was contained, with very minor structural damage. He said fire fighters were on the scene until about 10:30 that evening.

The fire caused some smoke damage in the office/freezer area which is . . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition