Filing Deadline Nears

Posted 3/17/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartenberger

With county, city and school elections just under three months away, the filing deadline to have a name placed upon any of the ballots is less than two and a half weeks away. All three elections are set for June 9, 2020 with filing deadlines of Mon., April 6 with respective auditors and business managers.

County wide Logan County voters will be electing two county commissioners for four year terms. The positions currently held by Dean Entzminger, Gackle and John Wald, Napoleon, are set to expire. According to Logan County Auditor Brenda Fischer as of Fri., March 13 Wald has filed for re-election as have Troy Nogosek, Napoleon, Ruben Auch, Wishek and Rick Marquart, Napoleon.

In the city of Napoleon voters will be electing a mayor (4-year term - incumbent Todd Moos), 3-council members (4-year term - incumbents Rod Kleppe, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch), 1-council position (2-year unexpired term - held by Clark Haas who was appointed to fill out the unexpired term of Laura Henry), 2-park board positions (4-year term - incumbents Amanda Hayen and Kriss McCleary who was appointed) and one open position (4-year term) as well a 4-year term for municipal judge (held by Paul Hamers).

As of Friday, March 13 City Auditor Colleen Fettig has had no one file for any of the positions.

Fredonia City Auditor Patty Weispfenning reported three people filing for elected positions within the city of Fredonia. As of Fri., March 13 incumbent mayor Pat Kracke has filed for the 4-year term mayor position, Mike Burkle has filed for the 4-year alderman position held by Glenn Weispfenning and Terry Rossman has filed for the 2-year unexpired term which was held by Heather Palmer.

Lehr City Auditor Wanda Zimmerman reported on Fri., March 13 that Jason Kuntz is. . .

