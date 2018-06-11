FFA Members Place 10th In National Food Science CDE

Winners of the National FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Event (CDE) were announced Friday, Oct. 26 at the annual awards banquet. The event was held in conjunction with the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, IN. Dr. Lori Moore from Texas A&M University served as superintendent of this year’s event.

The Napoleon team placed 10th in the nation, earning a gold award plaque and the Atlanta trip. Individual results were as follows: Alexa Young, 6th high, gold award and $700 scholarship; Kourtney Bitz, gold award; Veronica Schwartzenberger, silver award; and Kylee Bitz, bronze award.

The top ten individuals and the national winning team members received cash awards

