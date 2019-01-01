FFA Members Attend International Production & Processing Expo In Atlanta

Posted 2/26/19 (Tue)

Four Napoleon FFA members, Kourtney Bitz, Kylee Bitz, Veronica Schwartzenberger, and Alexa Young, along with their advisor Mr. Brian Schneider attended the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Feb. 12 – 14, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association and the USPOULTRY Foundation sponsored the trip for the top ten teams from the National FFA Food Science Career Development event. The dedicated program allowed the members to learn about the diverse career opportunities that are available in the industry. The team had the opportunity to visit the trade show floor to see and learn about the exciting technology in today’s modern, sustainable poultry and egg industry. There were companies from 37 different countries represented in the trade show.

On Tuesday when the group arrived, a welcome reception was held at the Georgia Aquarium which allowed the members to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition