FFA Ag Sales Team State Runner-Up

Posted 3/27/18 (Tue)

Five members of the Napoleon FFA Agricultural Sales Team traveled to Minot on Monday, March 19 to compete in the state FFA Agricultural Sales Career Development Event.

There were 175 individuals representing 51 chapters entered in the State Agricultural Sales CDE. At the end of the long intense competition, Napoleon was named the State Runner-up.

Those competing Monday and their individual results were as follows: Veronica Schwartzenberger, State Individual Champion, plaque, Baby Bison trophy & $100 scholarship; Janae Weigel, 3rd high individual, plaque and gold award; Charmaine Haas, 12th high individual, gold award; Alexa Young, gold award and Carly Bitz, silver award.

The Ag. Sales CDE is. . .

