Feist Begins Stockmen’s Association Internship

Posted 1/30/18 (Tue)

Michael Feist, a Napoleon High School graduate, and a senior mass communication major at the University of Mary, began working alongside the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) office team on Jan. 19 as a communication intern.

“We’re excited to have Michael be a part of the team,” said NDSA Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson. “We’re also excited to have him learn about the Association and the processes that go on here.”

This is the first time that NDSA has offered a communication internship in 15 years. Ellingson stated that offering an internship after so many years is exciting.

“Interns help us open our eyes to new ideas,” said Ellingson, “and to share the mission of the Stockmen’s Association with the next generation.”

Feist’s internship is part of the University of Mary’s educational program, which requires seniors to intern 40 hours per week for 13 weeks. This internship must be completed prior to graduation.

The internship offers students a real-world experience at a full-time job, as well as the opportunity to practice the skills they have learned through their college education. This idea of working full-time is what made Feist nervous about the internship.

“I’ve only ever worked. . .

