Family Of 5 Displaced After House Fire

Posted 4/30/19 (Tue)

The Ray and Amanda Werre family of Napoleon had the misfortune of having a fire breakout in their home at 511 West 2nd Street in Napoleon. The two-story dwelling sustained extensive smoke damage throughout the entire house, leaving the Werres and their three daughters staying with a family friend.

The Napoleon Fire Department was summoned to the Werre residence last Mon., April 22 at 3:57 p.m. after Amanda Werre smelled smoke in the house. In an unrelated fire this was the second structure fire in Napoleon in the past three days. Saturday, April 19 the fire department responded to a garage fire about three blocks from the Werre residence.

Napoleon Fire Chief Marvin Lang said as firemen arrived on the scene Monday and within a few minutes after being summoned, smoke was seen coming from the shingles on the roof of the house. Firefighters immediately made sure no one was still in the smoke filled home and upon entering the home Lang said firefighters found a smoldering couch in the basement. Chief Lang said it appears. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition