Fact Finder’s Listen To Testimony

Posted 7/02/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

An Impasse hearing was held by the ND Education Fact Finding Commission last Thursday, June 27 at the Napoleon Public School. The Napoleon School Board and the Napoleon Education Association negotiating groups were unable to reach an agreement concerning upcoming teacher contracts and thus the school board declared an impasse.

The board was represented by the negotiations committee members of Nick Breidenbach (spokesperson) and Crystal Johnson, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, while the NEA was represented by Brian Schneider (spokesperson) and Kriss McCleary.

The Education Fact Finding Commission Chairman, Dean Rummel, Bismarck, led the hearing and other commission members, Jerry Hieb, Valley City, and Barb Evanson, Bismarck, were also on hand to listen to the statements and ask questions. As the meeting was open to the public, there were about 25 faculty, school board members and others in attendance for the hearing which was held in the school multi-purpose room.

After all introductions were made, each party gave their opening statements and both agreed they were disappointed no settlement was reached and that the process has come down to a hearing. The NEA spokesperson, Schneider, said after several meetings with the school board negotiations committee things were unclear and written and verbal agreements were different. Breidenbach, the spokesperson for the school board negotiations committee, said the two main factors for some of the unresolved issues are enrollment and financials. He stated the enrollment is significantly down, about 10% to 225, while the county’s population is down 4.3%.

After justification by each party, the EFFC Chairman questioned, “Exactly what do you want us to recommend on,” as it was unclear on the exact issues each party wanted the commission to offer their findings.

The commission then asked questions to provide focus on the concerns of both parties. Chairman Rummel announced the 13 issues at impasse and said this is one of the largest . . .

