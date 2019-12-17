Erbele Named Agriculturalist Of The Year

Posted 12/17/19 (Tue)

Ray Erbele, Streeter, was named the 94th Little International Agriculturalist of the Year by the Saddle and Sirloin club of NDSU, Fargo.

Ray grew up on a farm and ranch in Logan County and graduated from Streeter High School in 1963, and pursued his secondary degree at NDSU, where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in agricultural education. After graduating from college, he taught high school vocational agriculture in Ashley and Gackle for 10 years. He attributes most of his success to the unwavering support from his wife Carol, their two children, Tim and Tammy, and many other family and friends.

Ray has been involved in many leadership and community roles. He’s been involved on the Logan County. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition