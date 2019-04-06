Emmons-Logan Wind Project Breaks Ground

Posted 6/04/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Emmons-Logan Wind Project by NextEra Energy Resources is underway. Construction on the project began on Thursday, May 16.

NextEra Engery Communication Specialist, Conlan Kennedy said, “The construction process is done in stages and it starts with site preparation. Each wind turbine also needs a foundation for stability, so that is one of the early stages in the process before the turbines are erected. This takes approximately three weeks.” Once all the components are in place, it usually takes one to two days to finish the construction of one turbine.

With a total of 123 wind turbines in the project, 106 of them will be located in Emmons County, while 17 turbines will be in Logan County.

Kennedy said the construction project finish date and the commercial operation for the project is targeted for December 2019.

