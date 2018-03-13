Emergency Generator To Be Purchased

Posted 3/13/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council approved to purchase and install a generator for $21,188 during the regular meeting last Monday, March 5.

Council members present were Rod Kleppe, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Ron Kerzman, while Debbie Sperle and Dawn Foster were absent. Mayor Todd Moos presided over the meeting.

County Emergency Manager Danial Schwartz spoke with the council via conference call about the details of the order. Schwartz said the purchase will be funded by a grant and the generator can be used at the City Hall, which will be a designated place for electricity emergency outages. After reviewing a few quotes, the council approved the purchase from Wishek Electric and it should arrive and be installed in the spring.

Police Chief Troy Nogosek suggested the whole city be changed to the same speed limit, since some areas are marked 15 MPH and some are 25. He suggested to make the whole city. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition