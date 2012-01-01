Election Day Is Next Tues., Nov. 6

Posted 10/30/18 (Tue)

North Dakota’s general election is less than a week away. General Election polls will be open around the country and county on Tuesday, November 6.

Logan County will have one poll site open at the American Legion Hall in Napoleon from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Logan County also has a vote by mail system in place. According to Logan County Auditor, Brenda Fischer, as of Mon., October 29 her office has received 707 absentee ballot requests. And 434 ballots have been returned. Fischer said the county’s data base has 1,173 active voters.

At the 2016 general election there were 1,223 active voters with 456 mail-in ballots returned prior to the election. In 2012 there were a total of 694 absentee ballots returned.

For those who have not cast a ballot as of yet, they will be voting on a variety of issues and candidates. A sample ballot appeared in the past two issues of this newspaper.

State-wide voters will be faced with two initiated constitutional measures and two initiated statutory measures.

Measure #1 would. . .

