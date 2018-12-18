Early Deadlines Next 2 Weeks

Posted 12/18/18 (Tue)

With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, nearly upon us the next two issues of Napoleon Homestead will hit the mail stream on Friday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 28.

That means in two short days another issue of the Napoleon Homestead will be dropped in the mail. “This issue will be our annual Christmas edition,” said Editor Terry Schwartzenberger.

Historically, and this coming week as well, there will be holiday greetings from a great number of businesses from throughout this area and with the early printing and mailing deadline this issue should be in most local mailboxes on Saturday, Dec. 22.

This next edition will be printed the evening of Thurs., Dec. 20 so the upcoming absolute deadline is noon on Thursday.

The next week the deadline will once again be at noon on Thurs., Dec. 27 as the new year’s edition will hit the mail stream on Fri., Dec. 28.

After the holiday, deadlines and print and delivery times will be the same as always.

Thanks for your assistance and understanding for the next two weeks.-Editor, Terry Schwartzenberger.