DECA Team Attends Orlando Conference

Posted 5/07/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon High School DECA team returned from the ICDC (International Career Development Conference) in Orlando, FL last week.

Ten NHS girls qualified for the event, where ten different countries were represented. The convention featured about 22,000 students, which included student competitors along with advisors or judges.

DECA is an organization which prepares and equips high school students with finance, management, hospitality, marketing, and business skills through competitive events and conferences.

The Napoleon chapter said they were one of the smallest chapters, representing one of the smallest schools. They said the contests were similar to that of the state level, but it was more challenging to place with so many more. . .

