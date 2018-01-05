DECA Team Attends Atlanta Conference

Posted 5/01/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon High School DECA team returned from the ICDC (International Career Development Conference) in Atlanta, GA last week.

Ten NHS girls qualified for the event, where seven different countries were represented. The April 20-25th convention featured about 20,000 people, which included 19,000 student competitors along with 1,000 advisors or judges.

DECA is an organization which prepares and equips high school students with finance, management, hospitality, marketing, and business skills through competitive events and conferences.

The Napoleon chapter said they were one of the smallest chapters, representing one of the smallest schools. They said the contests were similar to that of the state level, but it was more challenging to place with so many more people competing.

The group said they were able to qualify for the ICDC competition with the help of. . .

