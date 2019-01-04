Deadline Nears, Two Have Filed

Posted 4/01/19 (Mon)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Next Mon., April 8 is the last day for Napoleon Public School patrons interested in serving on the school board to have their name placed upon the official ballot.

The annual school election will be held June 11, 2019 with one position being open. That position is currently held by Allan Weigel, who has indicated he will not be seeking re-election after serving three, 3-year terms.

As of Mon, April 1 Napoleon Public School Business Manager Andrew Lehr reported two candidates have filed . . .

