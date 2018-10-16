Daycare Expands To 4th Location

Posted 10/16/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Although she never would have dreamt of it, the need for daycare in Napoleon is growing and so is Fettig Daycare.

Owner, Anita Fettig said she started daycare services 32 years ago, when she was newly married with a baby on the way. “There weren’t any daycares around, but I knew I loved kids,” she said. So, she began watching a few kids, which grew into a full time daycare service.

It was 13 years ago Fettig opened Nita’s Attic (a consignment store and coffee house) because she didn’t think there would continue to be enough kids for the daycare business.

Last week Fettig opened her fourth licensed daycare facility to help accommodate more kids and the need for daycare in the. . .

