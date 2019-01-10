Dahlstroms Sell To Feist

Posted 10/01/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

After 25 years of offering funeral services in three communities, a local couple has decided to sell their business.

Mark and Penny Dahlstrom, LaMoure, who own Dahlstrom Funeral Home facilities in Napoleon, Wishek and Kulm sold the business to Adam Feist, Wishek, as of September 26, 2019.

“There was a neighboring guy who was interested in the business and we were looking to sell to an individual not a company; someone who is in it for the long term. It’s a good fit and we are excited for him,” said Mark, who has been around the funeral home business his whole life and earned a degree at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in the early 80’s.

Mark’s parents, Roger and Florence Dahlstrom moved to Milnor in 1957 to open Dahlstrom Funeral Home and Ambulance Service. In years to come, the funeral service expanded to Oakes and LaMoure, where Mark and his dad bought the former Haugen-Baldwin Funeral Homes.

In 1994 Mark and Penny Dahlstrom and Mark’s brother, Scott and Sheri Dahlstrom, bought the Nickisch Funeral Homes in Napoleon, Wishek and Kulm from Steve and Marlys Nickisch.

After moving to Arizona in 2001, Scott and Sheri sold the rest of the business to Mark and Penny. “We are proud of the involvement we have had in ‘our communities’, Wishek, Napoleon and Kulm. We treasure the trust you have placed in us,” they said.

Over the years Dahlstroms said the most challenging part of their job is . . .

