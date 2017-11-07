Cramer Announces Mobile Office In Napoleon July 18

Posted 7/11/17 (Tue)

Congressman Kevin Cramer has scheduled mobile office hours in Napoleon and Linton on Tuesday, July 18.

Mobile office hours allow constituents to receive assistance with casework from the Congressman’s staff. “Many issues are raised through various forms of contact with me and my offices. Having members of my staff in Napoleon and Linton allows more time for those with concerns and questions to explore solutions with people in a position to help,” said Cramer. “I realize it’s not always easy or even possible for people to get to my district offices. Mobile office hours brings these services closer to constituents.”

Individuals from the Napoleon and Linton areas are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare billing problems, immigration issues, military records or medals, or for assistance with any other federal agency.

Tuesday, July 18

Logan County Courthouse—10:30 am-12 pm Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 301 Broadway, Napoleon.