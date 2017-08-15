County To Pursue Gackle NDDOT Building

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners agreed to move forward with a 2-year rent agreement with the state of North Dakota for the Department of Transportation building in Gackle.

During the last legislative session there were DOT buildings in a number of small communities throughout the state slated for closure, as was the Gackle site. The NDDOT has offered the Gackle building to Logan County for storage of road equipment at a rate of $3,000/per year or $250 a month. At the regular August meeting held on Aug. 9 commissioners Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald agreed to take up the state on their offer.

In other matters brought before commissioners,. . .

