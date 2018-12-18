County Proceeds With Condemnation Process

By Terry Schwartzenberger

At their regular Logan County Commission meeting last Wednesday, Dec. 12, commissioners voted to continue to move forward in the process of acquiring property through the eminent domain condemnation process.

Commissioners Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher have been working with Engineer Kadrmas, Lee & Jackson in acquiring property right-of-way for an upcoming road grading project in Red Lake and Johannesdal Townships.

Prior to reaching this point the engineering firm had acquired signatures from all the affected landowners on the proposed 2.5 road project at $1,000/acre except for the property owned by Daniel Bitz, rural Wishek. Bitz is seeking a higher rate of compensation for the roughly 6.34 acres which is needed.

Bitz was present at the condemnation hearing as was engineer Tom Neigum of KLJ. Neigum explained the process moving forward. Bitz addressed the commissioners expressing concern of recent land sales where land sold for more than. . .

