County Landowners Question Washouts

Posted 8/20/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Two Logan County landowners attended the regular commissioners meeting to discuss a washed out road.

All commissioners were present at the Wed., Aug. 14 meeting including Chairman Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher.

Darin Horner and Dennis Weigel attended the meeting to ask commissioners what the plan might be for a road, which is washed out near their properties. Schumacher said a FEMA team will be at the site next week to scope out the work needed for the road. Since the FEMA work won’t be finished until the fall, Horner questioned what people are supposed to do in the mean time, if they have to travel the road. Commissioners said after FEMA checks the area, they could possibly help build up the road to help get it back on track.

In other business the county received one. . .

