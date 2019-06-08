County Gives Raises Across The Board

By Jessica Wald

Commissioners approved an increase in wages across the board for Logan County employees during the special Logan County Commissioners budget meeting last Monday, July 19.

Before any county department requests, commissioners decided they will approve an increase in the courthouse staff’s wages by $100/month for full time employees and prorated for part time. They also approved $1/hour raise for the county highway department employees. They discussed how the sheriff’s department received raises in the spring of 2019 and no increases would be made at this time, along with no change in holiday or vacation pay.

Commissioners said these will be the only increases made, as they have decided on the appropriate increase according to what the budget will allow.

Later, department heads discussed their budgets and requests with the board and after commissioner’s discussion the motion for increases was rescinded, reworded and approved with a higher increase for courthouse employees at $150/month increase (prorated). The highway employees, along with the sheriff’s department wages stayed the same as in the first motion.

Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus requested the department receive whatever raise other county employees receive, but commissioners said they already discussed how the department received a significant raise across the board in the spring of 2019.

