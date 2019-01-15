County Discusses Various Topics

Posted 1/15/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

County commissioners discussed a variance and received updated information on different county matters during the regular Logan County Commissioner’s meeting last Wednesday, January 9.

All commissioners were present including Chairman Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald.

With no one in attendance to address any concerns, along with no opposition in written form, the commissioners approved a petition for variance for Danny Bitz for planting of trees along a county road.

Jennie Krause, with Kadrmas Lee & Jackson touched base with the commissioners about the last 2.5 mile stretch of the Red Lake/Johannesdale road project, which is currently not finished. She said the engineering firm is waiting for final paperwork to be completed before further action is needed. She also discussed part of. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition