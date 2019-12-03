County Discusses Snow Issues At A Special Meeting

Posted 3/12/19 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

With an impending storm predicted over the March 8-10 weekend, Logan County Commissioners met in a special session on Thurs., March 7 to discuss issues relating to the already large amount of snow and issues related with snow removal from county roads.

After a bit of discussion, commissioners Blanche Schumacher, John Wald and chairman Dean Entzminger (via phone) agreed to enter into a contract with Border States Paving and operator Lauren Hehr to assist in various parts of the county with snow removal operations on county, township and farm-to-market roads, using a grader owned by Border States Paving. Contracted amount would be $175/hour, which includes the machine and operator. Commissioner Schumacher noted that last week Hehr operated a county machine and put in 108 hours. If the county would have been in a contract with Border States at that time County would have spent an additional $16,100 for the services. By entering into the contract commissioners will be able to use their discretion when to have Hehr do snow removal.

Due to the depth of snow and accumulations around the county and snow issues with farm-to-market roads commissioners. . .

