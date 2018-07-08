County Discusses Budgets And Tax Levy Increase

Posted 8/07/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The board of Logan County Commissioners, Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald, reviewed department portions of the county budget during a special meeting last Thursday, August 2. When all was said and done, an increase was requested for the upcoming tax year, but the estimated tax levy increase or dollar amount was not decided.

With the proposed tax levy increase and as required by state law, a public hearing will be conducted for concerned citizens wishing to express their opinions over the proposed budget increase. No meeting date has been established at this time.

Commissioners voted unanimously to offer raises to all full-time elected officials, deputies and appointed county employees (pro-rated depending on position) who do not fall under state jurisdiction. The following raises were approved: $100/month starting with full-time; $90/month for deputies and pro-rated for other positions and part-time positions

A raise of $0.48/hour was approved for the county highway department employees, with no increase in wages for the commissioners.

For tax purposes, total valuation for the county for 2018 is estimated at $15,679,938, which compares to last year’s estimate of. . .

