County Declares Health Emergency

Posted 3/24/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners declared an emergency health declaration on Thurs., March 19.

During a special session of commissioners it was agreed by Commissioners Entzminger (via phone), Blanche Schumacher and John Wald and Logan County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz (via phone) that it would be in the best interests of the general public and county employees to have all county buildings put on lock down to the general public. Schwartz noted that as of Thurs., March 19 half of the state’s courthouse buildings are closing and going to self-isolation. The Logan County Courthouse in Napoleon closure commenced on Fri., March 20 and would be in effect for the next 30 days unless circumstances changed, during the COVID-19 epidemic. County office holders as well as county highway department personnel will continue to report to . . .

