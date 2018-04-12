County Continues With Eminent Domain Procedures

Posted 12/04/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

In a special session of the Logan County Commission, it was agreed to proceed with the condemnation process to acquire the required right-of-way acres along the 2.5 mile federal aid road re-grade project in Red Lake and Johannesdale Townships.

In the first order of business held on Wed., Oct. 28 Commissioners Blanche Schumacher and Dean Entzminger agreed to continue with the process of acquiring the necessary property which is held in a life estate of Anton Gross, which two of the family members are deceased. After listening to Jennie Krause, engineer with Kadrmas, Lee and Jackson, commissioners Schumacher and Entzminger adopted a resolution which outlined the necessary steps to proceed with condemnation proceedings pertaining to acquiring the property through eminent domain.

In other required action along this stretch of roadway (with Commissioner John Wald now present) Krause reported there is still one landowner who is not willing to accept the current $1,000/acre offer by the county for acquiring the necessary road right-of-way. In addition to being contacted by KLJ, Commissioner Schumacher has also visited with the lone hold-out landowner Daniel Bitz and Schumacher said he is not interested in settling for $1,000/acre. A recent land sale in the area netted $1,200/acre and land owner believes this is the going market value.

Krause offered four options on how commissioners could proceed in acquiring this property: 1) increase the value for. . .

