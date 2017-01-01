County Commissioners Table Variance Request

By Terry Schwartzenberger

A notice of variance appeared in the Napoleon Homestead on Oct. 11, 2017 regarding the removal and placement of grain bins by Kyle Engelhardt.

Engelhardt, who was at last month’s Logan County commission meeting, provided information regarding removal of 8 existing grain bins which are located about 2 1/4 miles southeast of Napoleon. After removal, Engelhardt is planning on erecting 10 new grain bins. The proposed bins will be located a distance far enough off the road right-of-way, but will be within 50 feet of a property line boarding an open field - thus the request for a variance.

The public hearing on the variance was held at the regular Logan County Commission meeting on Wed., Oct. 19. Commission chairperson Dean Entzminger and commissioners Blanche Schumacher and John Wald heard a letter in opposition written by Cynthia L. Doll read by Entzminger. In the letter, Doll requested commissioners reject the variance and expressed concerns over noise and traffic issues as well. Doll’s sister, Deb Olson also appeared before the commission to express her concerns regarding the project. Olson was concerned about the amount of additional noise which will be generated by the grain bin dryer fans, the condition of the road with the expected increased traffic and air quality relating to dust and grain chaff. Both Doll and Olson live along the county road near the planned project (just east of Logan County Napoleon shop).

Jacinta Engelhardt, representing her husband, Kyle, was present and noted that this project is not like erecting a grain elevator.

There was also concern expressed about snow piling on the adjacent road, but Engelhardt noted that the new bins may hold more snow off the roadway. She also noted that the new dry fans are much quieter than older style fans and they have installed many right in farmsteads of many farmers.

Commissioner Schumacher sited verbiage from the county ordinance book stating that first and foremost it is the responsibility of commission to protect the public and health and safety. “We need to look out for the general welfare and health of this community,” said Schumacher.

Engelhardt said, “This is a farming community and if that is the case we would need to shut down every farmer, if this is a safety issue.” After further discussion, Schumacher made a motion to deny the variance application. Schumacher’s motion died for a lack of second and commission members then wondered what to do.

States Attorney Isaac Zimmerman was also in attendance at the meeting and suggested. . .

