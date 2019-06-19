County Commission Approves Finishing Road Project

Posted 7/24/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

In a special session of the Logan County Commission, commissioners Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher agreed to proceed with finishing 2.5 miles of the “Kocher road” in Red Lake and Johannesdale Townships.

Kadramas, Lee and Jackson engineer Jennie Krause met with the Logan County Commissioners on Wed., July 18 at the Logan County Courthouse and offered a couple options to the commissioners regarding remaining funds tied to a ND House Bill 1176 of which there is $264,550 remaining as well as borrowing ahead to utilize Federal Aid road funds. Commissioner Schumacher presented financial information regarding the availability of local road funds and Krause also offered options such as seal coating the road from Highway #3 to Burnstad or to consider graveling roads as a possible way to utilize House Bill funds which need to be spent or contracted to be utilized by June 19, 2019.

In reviewing the combination of funding options for the Red Lake/Johannesdale Township road Commissioner John Wald said,. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition