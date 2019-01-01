County Approves Budget

Posted 10/22/19 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners at their regular monthly meeting which was held on Mon., Oct. 14 approved their upcoming budget for 2020.

Commissioners Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher learned that 2019 County Taxable Valuation increased by about $20,000 from the preliminary figures. The increase is attributed to the recent state mandated 8 percent increase to residential property in Gackle. One mill levied by the county generates roughly $16,296. This equates to an estimate county tax of $323.26 on a $75,000 house and a county tax of $455.12 on an average quarter of farm land. Commissioners also agreed to include an insert which will be mailed with tax statements regarding a variety of county required tasks as well as other informational county related information.

Commissioners also approved tax deed appraisal amounts on property within the county where property taxes have been in arrears for 3 years, and now the property is being put up for sale by the county. Commissioners Entzminger and Schumacher agreed with the offered appraisal amount while Commissioner Wald voted naye, as he felt an additional fee should have been added as some property may need to be cleaned up at the county expense.

Engineer Jennie Krause, of Kadrmas, Lee and Jackson was on hand to discuss a variety of road projects. Krause updated commissioners on the 2.5 mile road project in Johannasdale/Red Lake Township. The completion date on this project was Oct. 5. The contractor, Foothills Contracting, Inc., who subleased the project to Webster Scale, has asked for a 30-day extension due to weather related issues, but Krause noted the contract states weather issues cannot be used as a reason for not having the project complete. Krause noted that for every day of delay the contractor may be charged $1,100 a day penalty. Krause said she will visit with contractor further. Commissioner Schumacher agreed to work with Krause concerning bridge scouring reporting.

Contracted Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz updated commissioners on projects he has been working on. Schwartz and Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus also addressed the commissioners concerning a $10,000 grant for radios for the sheriff’s department. It was noted that grant monies need to be utilized by the end of the year and Bartholomaus has been holding off on ordering new radios until he is confident that the new radios will be compatible with existing radios as well as state radio. Schwartz also noted a grant has been received to host an active shooter training exercise in the Gackle School next year, similar to the one which was held at Napoleon School. Schwartz also reported the Gackle School was awarded a grant for security cameras as was the Napoleon City Hall, Napoleon Fire Hall as well as the Napoleon Care Center.

Via a conference call, Logan County Commissioners visited with Sandra Rupp, Edgeley, concerning a. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition