County Accepts Higher Proposals

Posted 5/23/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

No county residents were in attendance during a special meeting of the Logan County Commissioners to discuss the Red Lake/Johannesdale FAS road project.

All commissioners were present including Chairman Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald as well as Jennie Krause, with Kadrmas, Lee & Jackson to discuss options for landowners’ bid proposals.

Krause said the five mile stretch of road right-of-way deals with 11 landowners/parcels. The original offer to purchase the property from the landowners for the project was $450/acre for pasture land and $600/acre for crop land. All landowners, except two, accepted the original bids. Krause stated the two withholding the offer proposed by the landowners of $1,000/acre for pasture land and $1,500/acre for crop land. Krause said the total payout to all affected landowners was originally just above $28,000, but with the new proposed increase the total would be $66,980.

The commissioners discussed their options with Krause, such as. . .

