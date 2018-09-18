Counter Checks; Soon To Be A Thing Of The Past

Posted 9/18/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

It’s been a convenience for over 118 years, but on October 1 of this year the local bank will no longer print and distribute counter checks. President of Stock Growers Bank in Napoleon, Bruce Wentz says he doesn’t know of any other financial institution still supplying or offering counter checks, which are generic, non-personalized checks where people write in their account number and can be used instantly.

SGB Cashier Annette Schumacher recalled of a bank in a nearby town, who previously offered counter checks. “They quit about four years ago,” she noted, “because of processing and error.”

“It’s about safety and less human error,” said Wentz, “for the customer and for businesses.” He said businesses, which accept counter checks, don’t know if the bank account number a customer writes is legit. Plus, he said the processing now days is all electronic, but when a counter check is submitted, bank employees have. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition