Council To Appoint New Member

Posted 9/10/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Mayor Todd Moos announced a new member will have to be appointed to the Napoleon City Council, due to a recent resignation.

During the regular meeting of the Napoleon City Council last Tuesday, September 3, Moos reported council member Laura Henry, in a written letter, resigned due to health reasons. Henry was not present. He said the council must wait 15 days to appoint someone and the new member will fill the spot until the next election in June 2020. The council members are supposed to bring thoughts/suggestions for an appointment to the next meeting in October.

The city’s auditor, Harold Rotunda attended the meeting to give a brief overview of the upcoming year’s finances before a final budget is submitted. He said the general fund is underfunded and always will be unless the city has the highest taxes around. “You’ve had a bumpy past, but do you have enough money to pay bills,” he questioned after looking at the utility costs, which he said could be raised to help the funds.

An open public hearing was held for Fettig Daycare, as owner Anita Fettig applied for a Community Development Block Grant from the State of ND Division of Community Services. The project and funding level considered was $16,500 for Fettig Daycare. As there was no one in attendance who opposed, the council closed the hearing.

Police Chief Nogosek said there was a slight increase in activity during the last month, but nothing major. He also said there were 417 phone calls during the month.

The council discussed hosting a boulevard day, where residents could. . .

