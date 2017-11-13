Council Enters Into Executive Session As First Order Of Business

Posted 11/13/17 (Mon)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The Napoleon City Council entered into executive session as the first order of business during their regular monthly meeting held on Mon., Nov. 6.

The reason for the executive session was to discuss legal matters pertaining to the findings offered during the post board hearing held for former city of Napoleon police officers, James Waldo and the late Nathan Weber, who were both terminated in February 2017 from the city of Napoleon.

Mike Waller, legal counsel for the city, was present for the executive session. After the conclusion of the executive session, council resumed with their regular meeting and later adopted a 16-page document concerning the decision of the findings and conclusions of administrative law judge, Timothy J. Dawson.

The final page of the document rendered a decision approved by the council which read in part: “The evidence presented at the post-termination hearing (on July 27, 2017) demonstrates just cause for termination of Waldo and Weber. Both officers were insubordinate. Both officers failed to substantially perform the reasonable directives they received from the Mayor. Both officers failed to substantially perform the other, essential job duties. Both officers lost the trust of the citizens of Napoleon and the Logan County Sheriff’s office. In the exercise of his discretion, Mayor Moos had just cause to believe it was in Napoleon’s best interests to terminate their employment. The council agrees with Judge Dawson’s recommended order affirming the termination of James Waldo, but disagrees with Judge Dawson’s recommended order reversing its decision to terminate Nathan Weber.

The Council finds Weber did. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition