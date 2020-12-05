Council Discusses Streets And Water

Posted 5/12/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Members of the Napoleon City Council met in person for their regular monthly meeting on Mon., May 4 with city attorney Cody Cooper and Homestead editor Terry Schwartzenberger attending via Zoom. Meeting room door was locked as general public was not allowed to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the meeting was spent discussing roads and high water table issues by members in attendance - Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Shawn Moch, Clark Haas and Jon Starkey. In addressing the high water table issues, Mayor Todd Moos urged council members to read through a ground water study report provided by city engineer Moore Engineering. Moos asked that council members advise him of any changes they may want to make to a draft letter which will be presented to the Logan County Water Resource Board.

Members continued to discuss the condition of the 4th St. West road in northwest Napoleon. City workers have been attempting to shore up the broken up paved road in hopes of being able to open the roadway in a couple of weeks. This roadway is a designated truck route and there are grain bins and grain storage facilities west of this truck route which will need to be accessed by semi-truck and trailer. After discussing alternate routes, including driving cross country through private property, to allowing those trucks to travel Ave G West to ND Highway #3. No permanent solutions were offered with plans to see how the 4th St W road repair fairs.

It was also reported that street sealing on the east side of Napoleon has been completed. Council members agreed to place 15 mph speed limit signs in the alley north of Main Ave, (behind Stock Growers Bank running to Napoleon Drug). It was also agreed to move forward with placing no parking signs along Ave G on the south side of the street, as discussed last month.

In offering his monthly police report, Napoleon Police Chief Troy Nogosek reported a . . .

