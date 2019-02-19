Council Discusses Public Input

Posted 2/19/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council discussed opening meetings back up to allow citizens to speak in front of the council, during the regular meeting last Monday, February 11. All council members were present including Mayor Todd Moos, Laura Henry, Jon Starkey, Shawn Moch, Dawn Foster, Debbie Sperle and Rod Kleppe.

Council member Foster said she received a request to open the meetings back up to hear the voice of the public. Moos told the council it is up to them if they want to reinstate public speaking. The council said they will ponder the idea until next month, but they do not want speakers with derogatory comments, but rather address the council with facts and their concerns.

Anita Fettig, owner of Fettig Daycare and Nita’s Attic, presented a renovation/add-on project, due to. . .

