Council Approves Funding Requests For 2 Businesses

Posted 7/09/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Two funding requests for local businesses were approved during the regular Napoleon City Council meeting last Monday, July 1.

Council members present included Mayor Moos, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Rod Kleppe and Laura Henry, while Shawn Moch and Jon Starkey were both absent.

The One Cent City Sales Tax Committee submitted two funding requests to the council. One request for a $11,911 flex PACE interest buy down loan was from Adam Feist, who is purchasing Dahlstrom Funeral Home. Feist, along with spokesman Bob Humann, said the business has locations in Wishek, Kulm and Napoleon and the Wishek and Kulm city councils have already approved their portions of the funding. The council questioned why Napoleon was responsible for 30% of the flex pace loan, while Wishek is at 50% and Kulm is at 20%. Humann said the figures are based on the amount of funerals per location, how many people are employed and the square footage of the businesses building in each location. The council approved the loan request.

The second financing request was from the Logan County Job Development Authority for $30,000 for Scott Kraft, as he plans to open a diesel truck and trailer repair shop, HWY 34 Repair, LLC in a few months in Napoleon. LCJDA Coordinator Eric Hoberg requested the money from the city’s economic development fund to assist Kraft in startup. The $30,000 loan to the LCJDA is a. . .

