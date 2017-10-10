Council Addresses Safety Issues

Posted 10/10/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon Police Chief Troy Negosek addressed a couple safety concerns during the regular Napoleon City Council meeting last Monday, October 2.

All council members were present including: Ron Kerzman, Jon Starkey, Shawn Moch, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster and Rod Kleppe and Mayor Todd Moos,.

Mayor Moos addressed the council and said they will start each meeting by standing and saying the Pledge of Allegience.

Negosek said there are safety concerns near the school, as many houses don’t have sidewalks and students are walking on the streets. He also noted there has to be uniform speeds around the school and around town.

The council said they know there are not sidewalks along all the streets leading up to the school, but sidewalks are the land owners responsibility. They discussed options of different speeds near the school, flashing lights on signs during school hours and also the possibility of a radar sign, which would. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition