Corn Show/Alumni Gathering This Weekend

Posted 7/31/17 (Mon)

Members of the Napoleon-Kintyre-Burnstad Alumni Association will once again meet for their 47th annual gathering on Saturday, Aug. 5. In conjunction with the all-school class reunion, members of the Napoleon Business Association (NBA) will also be hosting a variety of events Fri., Aug. 4 and Sat., Aug. 5. Many of the local businesses will also be offering special open hours and sales throughout the weekend. Check ads in this issue.

Events on Friday have a vintage car show in the Stock Growers Bank parking lot starting at 4:00 p.m. Anyone with a vintage vehicle is welcome to put their car/pickup on display and the general public is welcome to view the vehicles. Anyone seeking further information should contact Tony Braun at 321-2045. Wrapping up the planned events for Friday will be the Napoleon FFA Alumni sponsored Street Dance which runs from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Music is by the 8th Hour band.

Saturday morning events get underway with a 9:00 a.m., 2-person blind draw golf scramble at the Napoleon Country Club. Anyone wishing to golf needs to show up at the golf course. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be a craft show with vendors setting up on Main Street as well as in the building just east of Stock Growers Bank. Those seeking further information may contact Helen Braun, 754-2219. At 10:00 a.m. the NBA will be sponsoring a Main Street Cake Walk as well as tons of kids’ games on Main Street from 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge for the youth as they will be able to jump in the bounce houses, which will be moved to the street from Imperial Pizza and Bounce; pedal tractor pull contest, face painting as well as variety of other games. According to NBA President Nick Schauer the Napoleon Public School Drama Club will be providing the ‘man power’ to operate a host of other games. Proceeds from the sale of the wristbands will be donated to the organization. Schauer said another event which will have a separate cover charge will be a dunk tank. According to Schauer these folks have already signed up to take their turn on booth: Mayor Todd Moos, Than Young, Josh Fornelli, Brian Schneider and someone from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Others have also indicated they will take a turn.

The Logan County Historical Society Museum will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4-5.

Starting at noon on Saturday the Downtowner will be sponsoring a corn hole (bean bag toss) tournament while Del’s Super Valu will be providing free watermelon from noon to 1:30 p.m. At 1:30 p.m. there will be the annual quilt auction at the Napoleon Golden Age Hall followed by NBA bingo.

Alumni Gathering

From 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be an ice cream free will offering social for school playground equipment as well as time for alumni to gather and visit at the Napoleon School. St. Philip Neri Catholic Church will be hosting a 4:00 p.m. Mass for all alumni and parishioners. At 5:00 p.m. a no host alumni social will kick off the evening activities at the Napoleon American Legion Hall. The annual alumni banquet will take place starting at 6:00 p.m. followed by the annual meeting. Wayne Scherr, a 1977 NHS graduate and Gary Schumacher, a . . .

