Community Members Hear Results Of Hydrolic Water Study

Posted 12/03/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Logan County Water Resource District held a special information meeting last Monday, November 25.

About 20 people attended the meeting, at the Logan County Courthouse where Mandar Nangare, water resources engineer and Evan Christianson, senior hydrogeologist, both with Barr Engineering Company, informed the public about the Lake McKenna Hydrologic Study.

They said after the study there are three major problems including: 1) high ground water; 2) high water north of McKenna Lake, which is making ag land to be decreased; 3) perceptions of elevation of McKenna Lake have increased overtime, which may be due to plugged culverts, but also the natural outlets.

Nangare and Christianson then went over 10 in depth scenarios to help the water problems. Some of the scenario conclusions included: l. . .

