Community Invited To Celebration

Posted 12/05/17 (Tue)

It was nearly 500 years ago when the Virgin Mary made an appearance to an indigenous man named Juan Diego. It was on Dec. 9, 1531 that Mary asked that a shrine in her name be built on the spot where she had appeared – Tepeyac Hill, which is currently located in a suburb of Mexico City. After this encounter, Diego informed the bishop about the apparition and the request. At the time the bishop did not believe Juan Diego and said he needed a sign before approving construction of a church.

According to tradition, the Virgin appeared once again and made an appearance on Dec. 12 to Juan and ordered him to collect roses in his tilmatli, a type of cloak. Juan then took the roses to the bishop and upon opening his cloak, dozens of roses fell to the floor and revealed the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe imprinted on the inside of cloak. The tilmatli with the image is still on display in the Basilica de Guadalupe.

In honor of this day and since the St. Philip Neri Parish in Napoleon has a number of Spanish speaking families who have joined the community recently, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church has decided to hold a celebration.

St. Philip Neri Pastor Fr. Neil Pfeifer said, “These families have a beautiful tradition of celebrating the Feast of our Lady of Gaudalupe in their home country and these new community members would like to share that tradition right here in Napoleon. Let’s make them feel welcome and I encourage all to partake in this event.”

A couple of new comers to Napoleon and organizers of the event are Henry Revolorio and Claudia Ramirez. A community wide event will be celebrated and is open to anyone interested in attending. The Lady of Gaudalupe Celebration will take place on Tues., Dec. 12 starting with a Eucharistic procession at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:00 p.m. Mass at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. From 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. a free. . .

