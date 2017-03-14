Commissioners Set Ag Land Valuations

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

During the last item of business tended to at last week’s Logan County Commission meeting, it was agreed to have Logan County ag land values near the 95 percent tolerance rate offered by the State of North Dakota. For taxable purposes, the state requires land valuations to fall within the tolerance levels of 90 – 100 percent of value provided by the state.

At the March 8 meeting, Logan County Commissioners Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald agreed to increase ag land valuations across the county by roughly 1.08 percent. The new value will have the average acre of land in Logan County at $437.30, up from $411.00 last year. Director of Tax Trisha Laine, who was called to the meeting, noted she will now have information she can offer for the upcoming township annual and equalization meetings.

Commissioners felt it better to take slight yearly increases rather than be forced to take a bigger jump in valuations if they do nothing this year.

In other ag land related business, commissioners are taking an inventory of land where farmers and cattlemen are encroaching upon county rights-of-way. Commissioners referenced an article from Forum News Services stating that Walsh County in northeast North Dakota, could be at risk of losing federal funds for. . .

Read Entire Article in Print or in On-Line Edition