Commissioners Look At County Land Values

Posted 2/21/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Logan County Commissioners learned about the proposed county ag land value adjustments for 2017 during the regular meeting last Wednesday, February 15. All commissioners were present: Chairman Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher. Logan County Tax Director Trish Laine presented ag land value adjustments from 2001 through the proposed 2017 season. She said the state wide ag average/acre has increased .75% to $618.37, while for 2016 it was $613.78/acre. In 2011 the statewide ag average was $350.37.

Laine said the proposed Logan County cropland ave/acre for this year is $706.49, up from $699.59 last year. The county’s non-crop ave/acre was presented with a 1.55% increase to $148.95 from $146.68 last year. She also said if commissioners decide for no increase this year, the county would be sitting at 94% of the state average and within the qualified state tolerance of 94% of the state valuation. Commissioners said they will. . .

