Commissioners Hear From Wind Project Developers

Posted 9/19/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners heard from NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, regarding the status of the proposed wind energy project slated for the permitting process in early 2018.

Two representatives from NextEra, Clay Cameron, community development leader, and Thomas Von Bische, land services supervisor, along with Dist. 18 Representative Mike Brandenburg of Edgeley attended the regular Logan County Commissioner meeting last Wed., Sept. 13.

Cameron and Von Bische updated commissioners, Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher on the proposed project which will have wind tower turbines in both Logan and Emmons County. They noted landowners have been contacted and 30,000 acres have been signed off on and that micro sighting efforts are completed. Preliminary engineering work for access roads and collection is down to 30 – 40 percent left and that the environmental studies are nearly completed.

Cameron and Von Bische said, “Things are going well.” The two also said they are actively seeking an office store front. Von Bische said, “The building will make us look real and we can learn from folks who may stop by our office and we would also be able to answer any questions which the public may have.”

Representative Brandenburg also addressed the commissioners noting that this area of the state is a good area for future wind power and in the next 3 to 5 to 10 years the area will become even more attractive. “We just need to continue to be wind friendly,” said Brandenburg

Logan County Commission chairperson Dean Entzminger asked why the state wants a share of the tax generated monies from wind projects. Brandenburg noted coal and oil/natural gas industries are feeling threatened by renewable energy projects, “The next legislative session we can’t let them (state lawmakers) take away money from the townships and counties. We need to be careful as to what we do,” said Brandenburg.

Entzminger also asked company officials if there is a. . .

