Commissioners Discuss Variance And Tax Abatement

Posted 10/23/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

There was no one in attendance to oppose a petition for variance and a hearing on abatements during the regular Logan County Commissioners meeting last Wednesday, October 17.

Matt Lautt, who applied for the petition for variance, attended the meeting to discuss any questions. The variance was for the a 43,000 bushel grain bin to be constructed on his grandmother’s property in the SE 1/4 Section 31, Township 133, Range 67 of Haag Township. After little discussion the commissioners approved the variance.

Tax Director Trish Laine was in attendance for discussion on a hearing on abatements filed by the Prairie Apartments, Inc. Commissioners also approved the abatements for Prairie Apartments.

Commissioners discussed progress on a few road projects and reimbursements with KLJ’s Jennie Krause, via phone.

Daniel Schwartz, Logan County Emergency Manager attended the meeting and discussed updates from a recent. . .

