Commissioners Discuss Vacant Position

Posted 7/16/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Logan County Commissioners met last Wednesday, July 10 for a regular meeting. All commissioners were in attendance: Chairman Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald.

Ron Wiederholt, NDSU Extension Central District Director, attended the meeting to discuss the open NDSU Extension agent position, which was held by Carmen Rath-Wald before she retired. Wiederholt said he would like the commissioners’ thoughts and opinions on the position.

He also stated the last agent position was at a 75% and asked if the county ever considered sharing an agent with McIntosh County. The commissioners said they aren’t opposed to sharing but would like to look into the pros and cons. The commissioners agreed to open up the Logan County NDSU ext. agent position and see if there is any interest before making any other decisions.

Commissioners said Gary Schumacher’s superintendent of schools position is up in January. They said they have been approached by county residents questioning if the county needs the position. After talking with the Department of Public Instruction (DPA), commissioners said the position can be. . .

